Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.