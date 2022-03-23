Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $746.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

