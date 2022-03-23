Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

