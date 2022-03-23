Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

