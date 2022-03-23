Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.99 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

