Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $611.61 million, a PE ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

