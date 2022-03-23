Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,141. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

