Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

