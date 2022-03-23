Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.38. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The firm has a market cap of $491.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

