Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $112.95, but opened at $110.21. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 1,631 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

