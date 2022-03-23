Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

