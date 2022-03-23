Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

