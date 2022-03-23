Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.95. Electromed shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth $335,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Electromed by 99.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

