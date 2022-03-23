Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Up 10.8%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THQQF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

