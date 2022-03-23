Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 40,708 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

