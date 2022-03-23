Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,569.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $46,569.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

