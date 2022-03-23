Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10.

ENB opened at C$56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.82. The stock has a market cap of C$115.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

