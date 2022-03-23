Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Energy Focus worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

EFOI stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.93.

Several research firms have commented on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

