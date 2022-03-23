Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 4,500 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Energy Fuels stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.
About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
