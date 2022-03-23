Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will report $30.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.25 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

ENFN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 3,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,641. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

