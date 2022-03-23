EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.19

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 93369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

