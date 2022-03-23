Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.15). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.
GMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 14,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,635. The company has a market cap of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
See Also
