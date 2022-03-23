Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.05.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

