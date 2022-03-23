Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

