EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.58, but opened at 12.30. EverCommerce shares last traded at 12.47, with a volume of 1,678 shares trading hands.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.15.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.54.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,588 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.