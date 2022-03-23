EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.89

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Separately, AlphaValue downgraded EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.
