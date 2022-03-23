EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.71

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.71 ($6.57) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.07). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 13,219 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.71.
About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)
EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.
