EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 536,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,182. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $120.52 and a 52 week high of $148.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.