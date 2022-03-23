EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 355,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

