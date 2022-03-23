Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

