Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Director Buys $196,020.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,480. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

