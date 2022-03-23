Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Director Buys $196,020.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,480. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.
About Exelon (Get Rating)
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.