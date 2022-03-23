Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

