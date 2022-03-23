Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EXR opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.12. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $127.48 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

