Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 3.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.30. 247,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,187,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.