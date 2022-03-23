FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.89. The company had a trading volume of 433,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,206. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

