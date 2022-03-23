Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

FITB opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

