Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

