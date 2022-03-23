Financial Council Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

XOM traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,101,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

