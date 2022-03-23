First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of First Merchants worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

