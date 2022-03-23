First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $841.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

