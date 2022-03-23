First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 5,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.