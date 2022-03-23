First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FPF stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

