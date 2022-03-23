First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.58 and last traded at $105.48. 26,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 82,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.