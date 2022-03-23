First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 646% compared to the average daily volume of 767 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,987,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.