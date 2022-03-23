First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

