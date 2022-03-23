First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

