FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

FE opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after buying an additional 626,898 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

