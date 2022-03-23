FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 4,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF makes up about 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

