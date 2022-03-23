Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.21. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 29,112 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38.
About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.