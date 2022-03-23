Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.21. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 29,112 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38.

Get Foraco International alerts:

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.