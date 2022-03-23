Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.80

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.23 ($1.48), with a volume of 94596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.80 ($1.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 160.68 and a quick ratio of 160.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.98. The company has a market cap of £681.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,337.70 ($1,761.06).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

